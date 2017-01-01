click here to jump to beginning of article list
With His Dream on the Line
Daniel Kravitz and the Neo-Nazi
Aish.com’s Top Articles & Videos, 2016
The Year the Maccabees Were Banned From the Temple

Tiny Steps. Massive Impact

Why we don't light 8 candles every night of Hanukkah.

The Four Rules to Get Along with Other People
The Four Rules to Get Along with Other People

Imagine how the world would be if everyone lived by these principles!

The Best Of

What we can learn from year-end Top 10 lists.

Some Amazing Facts about Jewish History

Some Amazing Facts about Jewish History

You'll never look at these stats and figures the same way.

UN’s Anti-Israel Bias throughout 2016

The recent anti-Israel UN declaration is no surprise to anyone familiar with UN. Just take a look at all their resolutions made this year.

Israel

The Swastika on the Desk

by

Unsettling times for American Jews as dark clouds of anti-Semitism intrude.

Appreciating the Gift of Being Jewish

Four questions to ask yourself.

Coming of Age at the Kotel

A short slideshow of exceptional images by award-winning photographer Shmuel Diamond.

Spirituality

My Son with Asperger’s

by

I have begun to see your life through the prism of Asperger's and my frustration is slowly transforming into understanding.

Hard but Good

With rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, I've stopped expecting life to be easy long ago.

Hanukkah: Everything Is a Miracle

If there was enough oil to burn for one day, why do we celebrate Hanukkah for eight days?

Current Issues

Addicted to the Light

by

My children were spared, but what about me?

Deborah Lipstadt and Denying the Holocaust

In a British court, the American professor had to prove David Irving knew he was lying in claiming the Holocaust never happened. An exclusive Aish.com interview.

Lena Dunham’s Abortion “Wish”

My own personal experience can attest that an abortion is no badge of honor.

Family

Cholent: A Delicious History

by

Traditional and exotic recipes for this genuinely Jewish dish.

How to Raise Leaders

Instill these five essential traits.

It’s Not about the Donuts

Don’t let the UN vote get you down this Hanukkah.

Dating

Doubts in Dating

by

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice

How one difficult conversation changed a woman’s life.

Jewlarious

Ten Movies to Help Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

by

Sing reminds us that our only limitations are the ones that we place upon ourselves.

My 10 Predictions for the Jewish World in 2017

Tesla will develop a car that runs on chicken noodle soup.

Jtube: Up

Why do some people find it difficult to accept help from others?

Videos

Hanukkah & the Amazing Miracle of Snow

by

What makes something a miracle?

Hanukkah: The Battle for Beauty

How to rise above society’s impossible standards of beauty and attain real self-esteem.

New York's Great Hanukkah Blackout

How could my dinky menorah compete with all those dazzling lights?

Weekly Torah Portion

The Light Burns On

by

Ignite the flame and spread the light!

The Author of Our Lives

We are free, and God is also intimately involved in our lives.

Chanukah Holiness

Sanctifying place, time and self.

Judaism 101

ABC's of Chanukah (Hanukkah)

by

Everything you need to know about the holiday of Chanukah - Hanukkah.

Learn the Hebrew Letters

Learn The Hebrew Letters

Isn't Water Kosher?

Kosher symbols are everywhere: on sugar, coffee... even spring water. Do these products really need kosher supervision?

