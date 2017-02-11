From Egyptian Muslim to Defender of Israelby Ronda Robinson
Hussein Aboubakr Mansour’s harrowing journey from oppression to freedom.
Steven Spielberg’s Jewish Roots
“Because I am proud of being Jewish, I am worried by the growing anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in the world.”
Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts
Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Storyby Rabbi Yaakov Cohen
A little girl, a storeowner and a bag of coins remind us that it’s the effort that truly counts.
Can God Make 2+2=5?
While God may do the impossible – even the paradoxical – He does not do the inconceivable, the irrational, or the just plain wrong.
Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles
Frustrated Husbandsby Emuna Braverman
One is fed up with his overweight wife, and the other can’t understand how their marriage began to fall apart.
Dumbing Myself Down
My boss said I should pretend to be less capable than I actually am.
Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaver
Tu B’Shvat: Cooking with the 7 Speciesby Emuna Braverman
Delicious recipes from pomegranate cheesecake to split pea and barley soup.
7 Phrases that Stop Bad Behavior in its Tracks
Using these mantras often can turn some of the most difficult parenting moments around.
3 Steps to Help Your Child Talk about Difficult Things
Mental Illness and Datingby Avital Mintz
It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.
Doubts in Dating
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Mastering Parent Teacher Nightby Ira Bodenheim
Find out who the best child in the class is, arrive early and simply tell the teacher you are that child’s parents.
Kosher Kreatures?
Think about how incredibly insulting it must be to pigs when they see kosher Jews eating "Facon."
Jtube: Mary Tyler Moore Learns Hebrew on Shalom Sesame
It's Your Worldby aish.com
Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.
With His Dream on the Line
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
The Necessity of Asking Questionsby Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
Judaism believes it’s a religious duty to teach our children to ask questions.
Moonlighting
Why was Moses so angry when he left Pharoah's palace for the final time?
Who Is a Leader?
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universeby Rabbi Dovid Rosenfeld
Why we rest on Shabbat.
Seven Wonders of Jewish History
Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.
Hell No, We Won't Go
