Shabbat with Bruce Springsteen
Beyonce’s Big Birth Reveal
An Open Door: Amazing Story of Jewish Rescue in the Philippines
Is Your Child Getting Enough Vitamin N?

4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)
How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.

How Can I Give Advice?
With too many variables and unknowns, how do I know what’s right for you, your husband or your child?

Super Bowl 2017: Meet the Two Jewish Owners

They both know the importance of being a mensch on and off the field.

Does God Care about the Super Bowl?

Doesn’t He have more important things to be worried about?

A Super Bowl to RememberEditor's Pick

God had some other plans for me that day besides watching TV and stuffing myself with popcorn.

Israel

From Egyptian Muslim to Defender of Israel

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour’s harrowing journey from oppression to freedom.

Steven Spielberg’s Jewish Roots

“Because I am proud of being Jewish, I am worried by the growing anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in the world.”

Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts

Did you know that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is owned by a Jewish family?

Spirituality

Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story

A little girl, a storeowner and a bag of coins remind us that it’s the effort that truly counts.

Can God Make 2+2=5?

While God may do the impossible – even the paradoxical – He does not do the inconceivable, the irrational, or the just plain wrong.

Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles

Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.

Current Issues

Frustrated Husbands
Dear Emuna

One is fed up with his overweight wife, and the other can’t understand how their marriage began to fall apart.

Dumbing Myself Down

My boss said I should pretend to be less capable than I actually am.

Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaver

Beloved actress’ gift of laughter helped me through the pain in my early life.

Family

Tu B’Shvat: Cooking with the 7 Species

Delicious recipes from pomegranate cheesecake to split pea and barley soup.

7 Phrases that Stop Bad Behavior in its Tracks

Using these mantras often can turn some of the most difficult parenting moments around.

3 Steps to Help Your Child Talk about Difficult Things

This is about his ability to trust and share, not about you knowing the details of the story.

Dating

Mental Illness and Dating

It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.

Doubts in Dating

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Jewlarious

Mastering Parent Teacher Night

Find out who the best child in the class is, arrive early and simply tell the teacher you are that child’s parents.

Kosher Kreatures?

Think about how incredibly insulting it must be to pigs when they see kosher Jews eating "Facon."

Jtube: Mary Tyler Moore Learns Hebrew on Shalom Sesame

What is your favorite Hebrew word?

Videos

It's Your World It's Your World

Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.

With His Dream on the Line

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret

Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.

Weekly Torah Portion

The Necessity of Asking Questions

Judaism believes it’s a religious duty to teach our children to ask questions.

Moonlighting

Why was Moses so angry when he left Pharoah's palace for the final time?

Who Is a Leader?

What makes a great Jewish leader?

Judaism 101

Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universe

Why we rest on Shabbat.

Seven Wonders of Jewish History

Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.

Hell No, We Won't Go

A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.

