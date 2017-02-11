click here to jump to beginning of article list
  • Torah Reading: Bo
Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts
Super Bowl 2017: Meet the Two Jewish Owners
Distorting the Holocaust
Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story

Dumbing Myself Down
My boss said I should pretend to be less capable than I actually am.

Frustrated Husbands
One is fed up with his overweight wife, and the other can’t understand how their marriage began to fall apart.

Playing the Martyr
I’ve been violating every marriage and parenting principle I know.

Thai Recipes You Must Try at Home

Fun, interesting and totally yummy dishes to spice up your menu.

Steven Spielberg's Jewish Roots

“Because I am proud of being Jewish, I am worried by the growing anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism in the world.”

Jewish Dad Saves Teen’s Life

Coach Steven Greenberg’s quick actions saved the life of a visiting player who suddenly collapsed and was unresponsive.

Deeper Meaning of 9 Common Jewish Words

Do you know the origins of these Jewish terms?

Fake News and Israel

No headline seems too far-fetched when it comes to spreading false news stories about Israel.

Can God Make 2+2=5?

While God may do the impossible – even the paradoxical – He does not do the inconceivable, the irrational, or the just plain wrong.

Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles

Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.

Turn the World On with Your Smile

Mary Tyler Moore chose her upbeat attitude despite her personal struggles in life.

Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaver

Beloved actress’ gift of laughter helped me through the pain in my early life.

Battling the Drug Epidemic

Startling scientific evidence on how to protect young people from substance abuse.

A Woman’s Hard Choice

Brenda Barnes, the first female CEO of PepsiCo who ignited a firestorm by resigning to spend more time with her family, died last week.

4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)
How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.

5 Things Your Kids Wish You Knew (Infographic)

But don’t know how to tell you.

Think Love: 8 Tips to Rekindle Love

New studies show that you can increase your love by using your mind.

Mental Illness and Dating

It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.

Doubts in Dating

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Characters

Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80, proved that Jewish characters could make it on their own.

How to Plan Super Bowl and Oscar Parties with Jewish Flair!

What’s a Jewish host supposed to do with two such important shindigs?

Jtube: Jim Gaffigan: The Bigot

Are we oversensitive to criticism about Israel?

It's Your World

Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.

With His Dream on the Line

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret

Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.

The Necessity of Asking Questions

Judaism believes it’s a religious duty to teach our children to ask questions.

Moonlighting

Why was Moses so angry when he left Pharoah's palace for the final time?

Who Is a Leader?

What makes a great Jewish leader?

Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universe

Why we rest on Shabbat.

Seven Wonders of Jewish History

Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.

Hell No, We Won't Go

A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.

