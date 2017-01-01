click here to jump to beginning of article list
Muslim NY Teen Hailed a Hero
White Privilege
Everything Comes to Those Who Wait
Countering Hate in Montana

Mom with a View

Why Vince Lombardi Was Wrong

Lessons from playing Foosball with my grandson.

The Three Most Common Parenting Mistakes

And how to stop making them.

Where has Zaidy Gone?

A new book teaches parents how to talk about death with kids.

My Son with Asperger’s

I have begun to see your life through the prism of Asperger's and my frustration is slowly transforming into understanding.

Death, My Companion

The doctor told me I had a fatal disease, and at age 77 I realized I'm actually going to die.

Israel

Uncovering Jewish History in Vilna

by

Cutting edge technology is unearthing fascinating new evidence regarding the Jews of Vilna.

When Your Husband Becomes Ill

Suddenly I woke up on a different planet.

The Secret Jew & Incredible Survival of his Lost Manuscript

The amazing story of Luis de Carvajal, a secret Jew who was murdered in the 1500s, and the unlikely survival of his handwritten memoirs.

Spirituality

The Power of Gazing at the Stars

by

In a miff? Sometimes all you have to do is look up.

#9: Envy: The Path to Self-Defeat

Harvey S. Hecker Character Development Series: Avoiding the damaging spiral of jealousy and frustration.

With His Dream on the Line

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

Current Issues

Q&A for Teens

Listening to My Parents?

by

School is hard. I want to take a day off. But my parents say I shouldn’t.

Daughter-in-Law Badmouthing My Son

My daughter-in-law talks to me negatively about my son. How do I set a boundary?

My Battle with Postpartum Depression

Even though I felt myself being sucked into an abyss of darkness, I refused to reach out for help.

Family

8 Ways to Cultivate Happiness in Your Child

by

Nurturing optimism in yourself and your family.

Walking 5:30 in the Morning

You? Exercise? At 5:30 AM? This will last maybe three days.

Words and Marriage

What you say and how you say it make a huge difference, especially in marriage.

Dating

Doubts in Dating

by

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice

How one difficult conversation changed a woman’s life.

Jewlarious

10 Simple Tips for Making Jews Laugh

by

Don’t resort to Fiddlerization or Yentl-ication.

Sweet Bread

When exactly did challah turn into dessert?

Londoners Try to Pronounce Jewish Words

See what happens when we asked members of the public in Camden Town, London to pronounce some long-winded Jewish words.

Videos

The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret

by and

Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.

It's Your World

Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.

Hanukkah & the Amazing Miracle of Snow

What makes something a miracle?

Weekly Torah Portion

Hold on to Your Values

by

Why do we bless our sons that they should be like Ephraim and Menashe?

Repairing the World

Why don’t we know the date of the Messiah’s arrival?

Jewish Time

Judaism and the birth of hope.

Judaism 101

Reward and Punishment

by

Striking a balance between this temporal world and the eternal afterlife.

The Truth about the West Bank

Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs explains the historical facts relating to the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

Beauty Industry Vs. Modesty

How the media is destroying our self image and what we can do about it.

