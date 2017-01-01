click here to jump to beginning of article list
Remembering Under the Clouds of Anti-Semitism
Fake News and Israel
J.K. Rowling, Voldemort and Hitler
Let Us Remember

Knocked Out by the Flu

Unable to get up from my bed I was forced to face the uncomfortable truth: I am not in control.

Telling Kids What to Do
Mom with a View

Are parents afraid to teach their young kids values and proper behavior in a clear, unambiguous manner?

Back to Ukraine

A mass grave, 70 years later.

Shul Etiquette for Beginners

My tips on how to fit in in shul.

Battling the Drug EpidemicEditor's Pick

Startling scientific evidence on how to protect young people from substance abuse.

Israel

Who Are the Jews?: A Psychologist’s Response

by

Jews are the most rewarded and most punished people in the history of the world.

Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Organizations

Despite the fear, parents are keeping their kids in Jewish schools and standing up to evil.

Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts

Did you know that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is owned by a Jewish family?

Spirituality

Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles

by

Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.

A Gift of Life

Mr. Klein wanted to die. Suddenly he was given an unexpected new lease on life.

Stigma

A proud polio survivor, I was blissfully unaware of the stigma many attach to paralysis and deformity. Until I wanted to start dating.

Current Issues

Financial Struggles and Faith

by

As a writer, I’ve been financially struggling my entire adult life.

Praying for the Government

God bless America?

The World’s Eight Richest Men

They have wealth equal to half the population. It's a striking statistic but it's also irrelevant.

Family

Three Things I Wish Someone would have Told Me about Marriage

by

It’s never too late to incorporate these key lessons into your marriage.

8 Ways to Cultivate Happiness in Your Child

Nurturing optimism in yourself and your family.

Walking 5:30 in the Morning

You? Exercise? At 5:30 AM? This will last maybe three days.

Dating

Mental Illness and Dating

by

It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.

Doubts in Dating

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Jewlarious

Jtube: Everyone's Upstairs Neighbors Jtube: Everyone's Upstairs Neighbors

by

What is the best way to deal with passive-aggressive neighbors?

Kronk’s List: The Jewish Craigslist

Two side-by-side elite cemetery plots in the Maimonides Memorial Cemetery in Beverly Hills, not far from Rodeo!

10 Simple Tips for Making Jews Laugh

Don’t resort to Fiddlerization or Yentl-ication.

Videos

With His Dream on the Line With His Dream on the Line

by

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret

Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.

It's Your World

Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.

Weekly Torah Portion

Your Busy Life

by

Pharaoh’s strategy to enslave the Jews is very much at work today.

The Plague of Frogs

The destructive, irrational force of anger.

Freewill

Why did God harden Pharaoh’s heart?

Judaism 101

Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universe

by

Why we rest on Shabbat.

Seven Wonders of Jewish History

Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.

Hell No, We Won't Go

A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.

