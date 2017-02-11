Jewish Dad Saves Teen’s Lifeby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
Coach Steven Greenberg’s quick actions saved the life of a visiting player who suddenly collapsed and was unresponsive.
Deeper Meaning of 9 Common Jewish Words
Do you know the origins of these Jewish terms?
Fake News and Israel
No headline seems too far-fetched when it comes to spreading false news stories about Israel.
Can God Make 2+2=5?by Rabbi Jack Abramowitz
While God may do the impossible – even the paradoxical – He does not do the inconceivable, the irrational, or the just plain wrong.
Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles
Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.
Turn the World On with Your Smile
Mary Tyler Moore chose her upbeat attitude despite her personal struggles in life.
Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaverby Judy Gruen
Beloved actress’ gift of laughter helped me through the pain in my early life.
Battling the Drug Epidemic
Startling scientific evidence on how to protect young people from substance abuse.
A Woman’s Hard Choice
Brenda Barnes, the first female CEO of PepsiCo who ignited a firestorm by resigning to spend more time with her family, died last week.
4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)by Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin
How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.
5 Things Your Kids Wish You Knew (Infographic)
But don’t know how to tell you.
Think Love: 8 Tips to Rekindle Love
New studies show that you can increase your love by using your mind.
Mental Illness and Datingby Avital Mintz
It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.
Doubts in Dating
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Practical tips to keep going when there's no prospect in sight.
Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Charactersby Marnie Winston-Macauley
Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80, proved that Jewish characters could make it on their own.
How to Plan Super Bowl and Oscar Parties with Jewish Flair!
What’s a Jewish host supposed to do with two such important shindigs?
Jtube: Jim Gaffigan: The Bigot
Are we oversensitive to criticism about Israel?
It's Your Worldby aish.com
Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.
With His Dream on the Line
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.
The Necessity of Asking Questionsby Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
Judaism believes it’s a religious duty to teach our children to ask questions.
Moonlighting
Why was Moses so angry when he left Pharoah's palace for the final time?
Who Is a Leader?
What makes a great Jewish leader?
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universeby Rabbi Dovid Rosenfeld
Why we rest on Shabbat.
Seven Wonders of Jewish History
Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.
Hell No, We Won't Go
A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.