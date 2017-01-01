Countering Hate in Montanaby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
Neo-Nazis are planning a march against Jews in a small Montana town. Here's what you can do about it.
The Secret Jew & Incredible Survival of his Lost Manuscript
The amazing story of Luis de Carvajal, a secret Jew who was murdered in the 1500s, and the unlikely survival of his handwritten memoirs.
Burying Erez Orbach
We buried a beloved son and soldier from our community who was killed in the horrific terror attack in Jerusalem.
White Privilegeby Karin Terebessy
A South African representative offered my mother, a war refugee, a ticket to freedom. “You’re white. That makes you a first class citizen.”
My Son with Asperger’s
I have begun to see your life through the prism of Asperger's and my frustration is slowly transforming into understanding.
Death, My Companion
The doctor told me I had a fatal disease, and at age 77 I realized I'm actually going to die.
Blaming Barbie: Raising Daughters with Self-Esteemby Slovie Jungreis-Wolff
Is average beautiful?
Everything Comes to Those Who Wait
Discovering my mother’s favorite adage isn’t true.
Listening to My Parents?
School is hard. I want to take a day off. But my parents say I shouldn't.
Why Vince Lombardi Was Wrongby Emuna Braverman
Lessons from playing Foosball with my grandson.
Where has Zaidy Gone?
A new book teaches parents how to talk about death with kids.
Words and Marriage
What you say and how you say it make a huge difference, especially in marriage.
Doubts in Datingby Aleeza Ben Shalom
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.
Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice
How one difficult conversation changed a woman's life.
10 Simple Tips for Making Jews Laughby Stephanie D. Lewis
Don’t resort to Fiddlerization or Yentl-ication.
Sweet Bread
When exactly did challah turn into dessert?
Londoners Try to Pronounce Jewish Words
See what happens when we asked members of the public in Camden Town, London to pronounce some long-winded Jewish words.
With His Dream on the Lineby Rabbi Gavriel Friedman
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.
It's Your World
Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.
Living to Workby Rabbi Zev Leff
Egyptian slavery and man’s drive for meaning.
Details
For great people there are no small things.
Born to Lead
Moses transcended his status as an individual.
Reward and Punishmentby Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan
Striking a balance between this temporal world and the eternal afterlife.
The Truth about the West Bank
Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs explains the historical facts relating to the Israeli Palestinian conflict.
Beauty Industry Vs. Modesty
How the media is destroying our self image and what we can do about it.