The Swastika on the Deskby Elana Rabinowitz
Unsettling times for American Jews as dark clouds of anti-Semitism intrude.
Appreciating the Gift of Being Jewish
Four questions to ask yourself.
Coming of Age at the Kotel
A short slideshow of exceptional images by award-winning photographer Shmuel Diamond.See more articles
My Son with Asperger’sby G.L.
I have begun to see your life through the prism of Asperger's and my frustration is slowly transforming into understanding.
Hard but Good
With rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, I've stopped expecting life to be easy long ago.
Hanukkah: Everything Is a Miracle
If there was enough oil to burn for one day, why do we celebrate Hanukkah for eight days?See more articles
SPONSOR
Addicted to the Lightby Sarah Shapiro
My children were spared, but what about me?
Deborah Lipstadt and Denying the Holocaust
In a British court, the American professor had to prove David Irving knew he was lying in claiming the Holocaust never happened. An exclusive Aish.com interview.
Lena Dunham’s Abortion “Wish”
My own personal experience can attest that an abortion is no badge of honor.See more articles
Cholent: A Delicious Historyby Karen Wolfers Rapaport
Traditional and exotic recipes for this genuinely Jewish dish.
How to Raise Leaders
Instill these five essential traits.
It’s Not about the Donuts
Don’t let the UN vote get you down this Hanukkah.See more articles
Doubts in Datingby Aleeza Ben Shalom
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.
Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice
How one difficult conversation changed a woman’s life.See more articles
Ten Movies to Help Keep Your New Year's Resolutionsby Mitchell Stein
Sing reminds us that our only limitations are the ones that we place upon ourselves.
My 10 Predictions for the Jewish World in 2017
Tesla will develop a car that runs on chicken noodle soup.
Jtube: Up
Why do some people find it difficult to accept help from others?See more articles
Hanukkah & the Amazing Miracle of Snowby Rabbi Gavriel Friedman
What makes something a miracle?
Hanukkah: The Battle for Beauty
How to rise above society’s impossible standards of beauty and attain real self-esteem.
New York's Great Hanukkah Blackout
How could my dinky menorah compete with all those dazzling lights?See more articles
The Light Burns Onby Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield
Ignite the flame and spread the light!
The Author of Our Lives
We are free, and God is also intimately involved in our lives.
Chanukah Holiness
Sanctifying place, time and self.See more articles
ABC's of Chanukah (Hanukkah)by Rabbi Shraga Simmons
Everything you need to know about the holiday of Chanukah - Hanukkah.
Learn the Hebrew Letters
Learn The Hebrew Letters
Isn't Water Kosher?
Kosher symbols are everywhere: on sugar, coffee... even spring water. Do these products really need kosher supervision?See more articles