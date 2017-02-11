Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Factsby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
Did you know that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is owned by a Jewish family?
Fake News and Israel
No headline seems too far-fetched when it comes to spreading false news stories about Israel.
Remembering Under the Clouds of Anti-Semitism
This year Holocaust Remembrance Day observances are mired in controversy in a number of European countries.See more articles
Turn the World On with Your Smileby Rabbi Daniel Cohen
Mary Tyler Moore chose her upbeat attitude despite her personal struggles in life.
Mary Tyler Moore, Where Are You?
Is there anyone on TV today we can look to as a role model?
Back to Ukraine
A mass grave, 70 years later.See more articles
SPONSOR
Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaverby Judy Gruen
Beloved actress’ gift of laughter helped me through the pain in my early life.
Super Bowl 2017: Meet the Two Jewish Owners
They both know the importance of being a mensch on and off the field.
A Woman’s Hard Choice
Brenda Barnes, the first female CEO of PepsiCo who ignited a firestorm by resigning to spend more time with her family, died last week.See more articles
Think Love: 8 Tips to Rekindle Loveby Slovie Jungreis-Wolff
New studies show that you can increase your love by using your mind.
4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)
How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.
Thai Recipes You Must Try at Home
Fun, interesting and totally yummy dishes to spice up your menu.See more articles
Mental Illness and Datingby Avital Mintz
It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.
Doubts in Dating
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.See more articles
Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Charactersby Marnie Winston-Macauley
Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80, proved that Jewish characters could make it on their own.
How to Plan Super Bowl and Oscar Parties with Jewish Flair!
What’s a Jewish host supposed to do with two such important shindigs?
Jtube: Jim Gaffigan: The Bigot
Are we oversensitive to criticism about Israel?See more articles
With His Dream on the Lineby Rabbi Gavriel Friedman
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.
It's Your World
Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.See more articles
The Necessity of Asking Questionsby Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks
Judaism believes it’s a religious duty to teach our children to ask questions.
Moonlighting
Why was Moses so angry when he left Pharoah's palace for the final time?
Who Is a Leader?
What makes a great Jewish leader?See more articles
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universeby Rabbi Dovid Rosenfeld
Why we rest on Shabbat.
Hell No, We Won't Go
A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.
How Judaism Defines God
How can finite beings talk about an infinite Creator?See more articles