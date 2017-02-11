Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Factsby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
Did you know that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is owned by a Jewish family?
Remembering Under the Clouds of Anti-Semitism
This year Holocaust Remembrance Day observances are mired in controversy in a number of European countries.
Let Us Remember
Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Storyby Rabbi Yaakov Cohen
A little girl, a storeowner and a bag of coins remind us that it’s the effort that truly counts.
Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles
Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.
Mary Tyler Moore, Where Are You?
Frustrated Husbandsby Emuna Braverman
One is fed up with his overweight wife, and the other can’t understand how their marriage began to fall apart.
Dumbing Myself Down
My boss said I should pretend to be less capable than I actually am.
Battling the Drug Epidemic
Playing the Martyrby Emuna Braverman
I’ve been violating every marriage and parenting principle I know.
4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)
How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.
5 Things Your Kids Wish You Knew (Infographic)
Mental Illness and Datingby Avital Mintz
It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.
Doubts in Dating
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Charactersby Marnie Winston-Macauley
Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80, proved that Jewish characters could make it on their own.
How to Plan Super Bowl and Oscar Parties with Jewish Flair!
What’s a Jewish host supposed to do with two such important shindigs?
Jtube: Jim Gaffigan: The Bigot
With His Dream on the Lineby Rabbi Gavriel Friedman
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.
It's Your World
Your Busy Lifeby Rabbi Shaul Rosenblatt
Pharaoh’s strategy to enslave the Jews is very much at work today.
The Plague of Frogs
The destructive, irrational force of anger.
Freewill
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universeby Rabbi Dovid Rosenfeld
Why we rest on Shabbat.
Hell No, We Won't Go
A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.
Reward and Punishment
