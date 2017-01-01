click here to jump to beginning of article list
The Secret Jew & Incredible Survival of his Lost Manuscript
Simon Wiesenthal Center’s 2016 Top 10 Worst Anti-Semitic/Anti-Israel Incidents
My Son with Asperger’s
The Truth about Palestinians

Listening to My Parents?
Q&A for Teens

School is hard. I want to take a day off. But my parents say I shouldn’t.

The Meaning of

The potential to sink lower than the animals and higher than the angels.

Cholent: A Delicious History

Traditional and exotic recipes for this genuinely Jewish dish.

Appreciating the Gift of Being Jewish

Four questions to ask yourself.

Hard but GoodEditor's Pick

With rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, I've stopped expecting life to be easy long ago.

Israel

Daniel Kravitz and the Neo-Nazi

by

The anti-Semite with a “Kill Jews” tattoo had no idea the store owner was Jewish.

The Swastika on the Desk

Unsettling times for American Jews as dark clouds of anti-Semitism intrude.

A Very Special Passenger

Something extraordinary happened on my recent flight to Israel.

Spirituality

White Privilege

by

A South African representative offered my mother, a war refugee, a ticket to freedom. “You’re white. That makes you a first class citizen.”

With His Dream on the Line

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

Inner Calm: Overcoming Worry and Anxiety

A three-stage process of personal transformation based on Judaism and psychotherapy.

Current Issues

Daughter-in-Law Badmouthing My Son
Dear Emuna

by

My daughter-in-law talks to me negatively about my son. How do I set a boundary?

My Battle with Postpartum Depression

Even though I felt myself being sucked into an abyss of darkness, I refused to reach out for help.

Addicted to the Light

My children were spared, but what about me?

Family

The Three Most Common Parenting Mistakes

by

And how to stop making them.

Where has Zaidy Gone?

A new book teaches parents how to talk about death with kids.

Words and Marriage

What you say and how you say it make a huge difference, especially in marriage.

Dating

Doubts in Dating

by

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice

How one difficult conversation changed a woman’s life.

Jewlarious

How to Start a Diet

by

“The diet starts now.” This is belted out by my uncle after wolfing down a half a brisket, quiche, pie, strawberry shortcake and stuffing.

Vegetarian and Normal

My husband took me on a wild ride from omnivore, to vegetarian, and back to omnivore again.

Jtube: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

How should kids in school be disciplined so they learn the right lessons?

Videos

Tiny Steps. Massive Impact Tiny Steps. Massive Impact

by and

Why we don't light 8 candles every night of Hanukkah.

Coming of Age at the Kotel

A short slideshow of exceptional images by award-winning photographer Shmuel Diamond.

Hanukkah & the Amazing Miracle of Snow

What makes something a miracle?

Weekly Torah Portion

The True Challenge of Giving

by

The one who takes responsibility for others in all areas of life – no matter where it might take him – is the truly righteous person.

A Moment of Truth

Can you handle the truth?

Smile!

A smile is contageous, so share it with the world!

Judaism 101

Reward and Punishment

by

Striking a balance between this temporal world and the eternal afterlife.

The Truth about the West Bank

Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs explains the historical facts relating to the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

Beauty Industry Vs. Modesty

How the media is destroying our self image and what we can do about it.

