click here to jump to beginning of article list
  • Torah Reading: Bo
Join Our Newsletter
DONATE

Get latest articles and videos with Jewish inspiration and insights​




previous next
Mary Tyler Moore, My Lifesaver
Deeper Meaning of 9 Common Jewish Words
Steven Spielberg’s Jewish Roots
A Woman’s Hard Choice

Featured at Aish.com

Think Love: 8 Tips to Rekindle Love

Think Love: 8 Tips to Rekindle Love

New studies show that you can increase your love by using your mind.

Can God Make 2+2=5?

Can God Make 2+2=5?

While God may do the impossible – even the paradoxical – He does not do the inconceivable, the irrational, or the just plain wrong.

Turn the World On with Your Smile

Turn the World On with Your Smile

Mary Tyler Moore chose her upbeat attitude despite her personal struggles in life.

Fake News and Israel

Fake News and Israel

No headline seems too far-fetched when it comes to spreading false news stories about Israel.

Seven Wonders of Jewish HistoryEditor's Pick

Seven Wonders of Jewish History

Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.

Israel

See More »
Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts

Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts

by

Did you know that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is owned by a Jewish family?

Remembering Under the Clouds of Anti-Semitism

This year Holocaust Remembrance Day observances are mired in controversy in a number of European countries.

Let Us Remember

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day

See more articles

Spirituality

See More »
Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story

Giving Everything We’ve Got: An Inspiring Story

by

A little girl, a storeowner and a bag of coins remind us that it’s the effort that truly counts.

Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Muscles

Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.

Mary Tyler Moore, Where Are You?

Is there anyone on TV today we can look to as a role model?

See more articles

SPONSOR

Current Issues

See More »
Frustrated Husbands
Dear Emuna

Frustrated Husbands

by

One is fed up with his overweight wife, and the other can’t understand how their marriage began to fall apart.

Dumbing Myself Down

My boss said I should pretend to be less capable than I actually am.

Battling the Drug Epidemic

Startling scientific evidence on how to protect young people from substance abuse.

See more articles

Family

See More »
Playing the Martyr
Mom with a View

Playing the Martyr

by

I’ve been violating every marriage and parenting principle I know.

4 Small Investments to Improve Your Marriage (Infographic)

How to avoid the entropy trap in your relationship.

5 Things Your Kids Wish You Knew (Infographic)

But don’t know how to tell you.

See more articles

Dating

See More »
Mental Illness and Dating

Mental Illness and Dating

by

It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.

Doubts in Dating

I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?

How to Survive When You’re Not Dating

Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.

See more articles

Jewlarious

See More »
Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Characters

Mary Tyler Moore’s Jewish Characters

by

Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away at the age of 80, proved that Jewish characters could make it on their own.

How to Plan Super Bowl and Oscar Parties with Jewish Flair!

What’s a Jewish host supposed to do with two such important shindigs?

Jtube: Jim Gaffigan: The Bigot

Are we oversensitive to criticism about Israel?

See more articles

Videos

See More »
With His Dream on the Line With His Dream on the Line

With His Dream on the Line

by

An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.

The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret

Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.

It's Your World

Taking responsibility for the environment. A message for Tu B'shvat.

See more articles

Weekly Torah Portion

See More »
Your Busy Life

Your Busy Life

by

Pharaoh’s strategy to enslave the Jews is very much at work today.

The Plague of Frogs

The destructive, irrational force of anger.

Freewill

Why did God harden Pharaoh’s heart?

See more articles

Judaism 101

See More »
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universe

Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universe

by

Why we rest on Shabbat.

Hell No, We Won't Go

A Jewish view of Heaven and Hell.

Reward and Punishment

Striking a balance between this temporal world and the eternal afterlife.

See more articles