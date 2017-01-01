Who Are the Jews?: A Psychologist’s Responseby Steve Sherr
Jews are the most rewarded and most punished people in the history of the world.
Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Organizations
Despite the fear, parents are keeping their kids in Jewish schools and standing up to evil.
Jews and the Circus: 7 Fascinating Facts
Exercising My Spiritual and Physical Musclesby Mindy Rubenstein
Going to the gym has become something I can’t go without. Surprisingly, so has deepening my spiritual connection.
A Gift of Life
Mr. Klein wanted to die. Suddenly he was given an unexpected new lease on life.
Stigma
Financial Struggles and Faithby Kylie Ora Lobell
As a writer, I’ve been financially struggling my entire adult life.
Praying for the Government
God bless America?
The World’s Eight Richest Men
Three Things I Wish Someone would have Told Me about Marriageby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
It’s never too late to incorporate these key lessons into your marriage.
8 Ways to Cultivate Happiness in Your Child
Nurturing optimism in yourself and your family.
Walking 5:30 in the Morning
Mental Illness and Datingby Avital Mintz
It’s not easy telling someone you have a mental illness, but your greatest fears may be your ultimate strength.
Doubts in Dating
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Jtube: Everyone's Upstairs Neighborsby Above Average Productions
What is the best way to deal with passive-aggressive neighbors?
Kronk’s List: The Jewish Craigslist
Two side-by-side elite cemetery plots in the Maimonides Memorial Cemetery in Beverly Hills, not far from Rodeo!
10 Simple Tips for Making Jews Laugh
With His Dream on the Lineby Rabbi Gavriel Friedman
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
The Shuk Gallery: Jerusalem’s Incredible Secret
Incredible video how an independent art project is changing the face of Jerusalem.
It's Your World
Your Busy Lifeby Rabbi Shaul Rosenblatt
Pharaoh’s strategy to enslave the Jews is very much at work today.
The Plague of Frogs
The destructive, irrational force of anger.
Freewill
Shabbat: God’s Perfect Universeby Rabbi Dovid Rosenfeld
Why we rest on Shabbat.
Seven Wonders of Jewish History
Seven remarkable milestones that defy historical patterns and fulfill ancient prophecies.
Hell No, We Won't Go
