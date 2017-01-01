Daniel Kravitz and the Neo-Naziby Rabbi Shraga Freedman
The anti-Semite with a “Kill Jews” tattoo had no idea the store owner was Jewish.
The Swastika on the Desk
Unsettling times for American Jews as dark clouds of anti-Semitism intrude.
A Very Special Passenger
Something extraordinary happened on my recent flight to Israel.See more articles
White Privilegeby Karin Terebessy
A South African representative offered my mother, a war refugee, a ticket to freedom. “You’re white. That makes you a first class citizen.”
With His Dream on the Line
An Israeli soldier faces a moral dilemma that threatens his dream of getting into an elite combat unit.
Inner Calm: Overcoming Worry and Anxiety
A three-stage process of personal transformation based on Judaism and psychotherapy.See more articles
SPONSOR
Daughter-in-Law Badmouthing My Sonby Emuna Braverman
My daughter-in-law talks to me negatively about my son. How do I set a boundary?
My Battle with Postpartum Depression
Even though I felt myself being sucked into an abyss of darkness, I refused to reach out for help.
Addicted to the Light
My children were spared, but what about me?See more articles
The Three Most Common Parenting Mistakesby Slovie Jungreis-Wolff
And how to stop making them.
Where has Zaidy Gone?
A new book teaches parents how to talk about death with kids.
Words and Marriage
What you say and how you say it make a huge difference, especially in marriage.See more articles
Doubts in Datingby Aleeza Ben Shalom
I’m just not sure if this feels right. What should I do?
How to Survive When You’re Not Dating
Practical tips to keep going when there’s no prospect in sight.
Rebbetzin Jungreis’s Tell-It-Like-It-Is Dating Advice
How one difficult conversation changed a woman’s life.See more articles
How to Start a Dietby David Kilimnick
“The diet starts now.” This is belted out by my uncle after wolfing down a half a brisket, quiche, pie, strawberry shortcake and stuffing.
Vegetarian and Normal
My husband took me on a wild ride from omnivore, to vegetarian, and back to omnivore again.
Jtube: Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
How should kids in school be disciplined so they learn the right lessons?See more articles
Tiny Steps. Massive Impactby Shiffy Silverstone and Aish UK
Why we don't light 8 candles every night of Hanukkah.
Coming of Age at the Kotel
A short slideshow of exceptional images by award-winning photographer Shmuel Diamond.
Hanukkah & the Amazing Miracle of Snow
What makes something a miracle?See more articles
The True Challenge of Givingby Rabbi Shaul Rosenblatt
The one who takes responsibility for others in all areas of life – no matter where it might take him – is the truly righteous person.
A Moment of Truth
Can you handle the truth?
Smile!
A smile is contageous, so share it with the world!See more articles
Reward and Punishmentby Rabbi Aryeh Kaplan
Striking a balance between this temporal world and the eternal afterlife.
The Truth about the West Bank
Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs explains the historical facts relating to the Israeli Palestinian conflict.
Beauty Industry Vs. Modesty
How the media is destroying our self image and what we can do about it.See more articles