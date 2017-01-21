click here to jump to beginning of article list
Israel On Fire: Where's the Coverage?

A country burns, yet coverage in the mainstream media is nearly non-existent.

by

Fixing the BBC

by

Britain's Government is proposing to change the way the BBC is run. It's about time.

Palestinians: Western Media's Ignorance and Bias

by

When it comes to covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ignorance is bliss.

Top Ten MidEast Media Mangles for 2015

by

Camera’s selection for the media’s biggest blunders in reporting on the Middle East.

New York Times Whitewashes Palestinian Terror

by

The paper consistently covers up and excuses Arab terror.

4 Reasons Why the Media is Biased against Israel

by

Understanding the media's insidious contribution to the war.

3 Ways the Media Distort Attacks in Israel

by

And what you can do about it.

Hitler Sometimes Takes a Nap

by and

And other insights from The New York Times.

The Real Story behind the Viral Head-Lock

by

A Palestinian filmmaker scripts a confrontational scene – again.

Staged Palestinian Photos

by

Digital editing tools spark a wave of fake photos.

Educating to Hate

by

Biased textbooks are mis-educating students to hate Jews and the Jewish state.

Blaming Jews for the Paris Attacks

by

In addition to the predictable fringe elements, some mainstream journalists are blaming the Jews for the world’s ills.

Top Ten MidEast Media Mangles for 2014

by

A year of anti-Israel bias in the media. Camera.org is setting the record straight.

On Journalists, Political conflict and NGOs

by

When the media itself promotes the unchecked power of political groups and suppresses criticism of these NGOs, democracy is ill-served.

Distorted Headlines against Israel

by

Recent distortions by the media are appalling. Here’s what you can do about it.

The Mysterious Missing Rocket Photos

by

Journalists in Gaza are intimidated and threatened by Hamas.

J’Accuse

by

It is time for Jews to say to the New York Times: we’ve had enough.

The End of Media Outrage

by

If nothing we do changes the world’s opinion of us, then perhaps we should start caring less about it.

The Media War in Gaza

by

BBC is at it again.

Monster in the Middle Monster in the Middle

by

How the media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gets distorted.

The Truth about Israel on Al Jazeera

by and

Al Jazeera Arabic admits that Hezbollah and Syria deliberately target civilians, while Israel and France go to great lengths to prevent civilian casualties.

Impartial?

by and

The New York Times is telling readers how to think about Israel.

NY Times Glorifies Palestinian Stone Throwers

by

New York Times romanticizes Palestinian violence and ignores the victims.

Helen Thomas: The Ugly Truth

by

One doesn't speak ill of the dead, but perhaps there are exceptional circumstances.

Journalist or Arab Propagandist?

by

Abdul Bari Atwan uses the mainstream media to endorse Bin Laden and spew hatred of the West.

Muhammad al-Dura’s Faked Death

by

The shooting case has become the mother of all fauxtographies.

Rocks Can Kill

by

The New York Times’ misnomer of “non-violent” Palestinian rock-throwers.

New Year’s Resolutions for the Media

by

13 suggestions for stopping media bias in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Indicting Israel

by , and

An in-depth study of New York Times' coverage of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Hamas’s Media Manipulation

by

Hamas knows it can't destroy Israel militarily so it tries to do so through the media.

Photo Fraud in Gaza Photo Fraud in Gaza

by

The inside story of the media war against Israel.

Déjà Vu in Gaza?

by

Four key take-aways from Operation Pillar of Defense.

The New York Times' Broken Moral Compass

by

The Times double standard and obsession with criticizing Israel moves into overdrive.

The Rachel Corrie Verdict

by

An Israeli court rules the bulldozer death an accident. The media continues to promote a libel.

Top 6 Reasons Why Israeli PR is So Bad

by

And what you can do about it.

60 Minutes’ Hatchet Job

by

How I wish Ambassador Oren would have replied to Bob Simon’s bias against Israel.

Anywhere but Israel

by

Surely the NY Times could have found a travel writer on Jerusalem who doesn't have baggage on the topic.

Tom Friedman's Defamation

by

The New York Times columnist crossed a line.

Bibi Rejects the New York Times

by

Why Netanyahu refuses to publish an op-ed in the so-called “newspaper of record.”

Gilad Shalit & The New York Times

by

Ignoring the real issues involved in his release, the paper writes an infuriating op-ed bashing Israel's prime minister.

Putting Israel in a Different Light

by

Win the debate by changing the terms.

British Academic Freedom?

by

The anti-Israel campaign raises the question: Does academic freedom exist on campus?

Israel Betrayed

by

Israelis are dehumanized in the eyes of British and American commentators.

The Palestinian Papers & the British Press

by

The Guardian is more hard-line against Israel than the Palestinian leadership itself.

Dear Time Magazine

by

A response from the Office of Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

60 Minutes: Shoddy Journalism

by

60 Minutes joins the Arab propaganda bandwagon on Jerusalem.

Time Magazine, Anti-Semitism and Israel

by

Their cover story promotes a sickening trope that harms all Jews.

Revisiting the Infamous Photo Revisiting the Infamous Photo

by

10 years later, Tuvia Grossman meets the soldier who saved his life.

The Art of Misleading

by

Common tricks the media uses in obfuscating the truth about the Middle East.

Rank Hypocrisy

by

When Israel isn't involved, suddenly pro-Palestinian forces are silent.