Fixing the BBCby Dr. Yvette Alt Miller
Britain's Government is proposing to change the way the BBC is run. It's about time.
When it comes to covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ignorance is bliss.
Camera’s selection for the media’s biggest blunders in reporting on the Middle East.
The paper consistently covers up and excuses Arab terror.
Understanding the media's insidious contribution to the war.
And what you can do about it.
And other insights from The New York Times.
A Palestinian filmmaker scripts a confrontational scene – again.
Digital editing tools spark a wave of fake photos.
Biased textbooks are mis-educating students to hate Jews and the Jewish state.
In addition to the predictable fringe elements, some mainstream journalists are blaming the Jews for the world’s ills.
A year of anti-Israel bias in the media. Camera.org is setting the record straight.
When the media itself promotes the unchecked power of political groups and suppresses criticism of these NGOs, democracy is ill-served.
Recent distortions by the media are appalling. Here’s what you can do about it.
Journalists in Gaza are intimidated and threatened by Hamas.
It is time for Jews to say to the New York Times: we’ve had enough.
If nothing we do changes the world’s opinion of us, then perhaps we should start caring less about it.
BBC is at it again.
How the media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gets distorted.
Al Jazeera Arabic admits that Hezbollah and Syria deliberately target civilians, while Israel and France go to great lengths to prevent civilian casualties.
The New York Times is telling readers how to think about Israel.
New York Times romanticizes Palestinian violence and ignores the victims.
One doesn't speak ill of the dead, but perhaps there are exceptional circumstances.
Abdul Bari Atwan uses the mainstream media to endorse Bin Laden and spew hatred of the West.
The shooting case has become the mother of all fauxtographies.
The New York Times’ misnomer of “non-violent” Palestinian rock-throwers.
13 suggestions for stopping media bias in the Arab-Israeli conflict.
An in-depth study of New York Times' coverage of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Hamas knows it can't destroy Israel militarily so it tries to do so through the media.
The inside story of the media war against Israel.
Four key take-aways from Operation Pillar of Defense.
The Times double standard and obsession with criticizing Israel moves into overdrive.
An Israeli court rules the bulldozer death an accident. The media continues to promote a libel.
And what you can do about it.
How I wish Ambassador Oren would have replied to Bob Simon’s bias against Israel.
Surely the NY Times could have found a travel writer on Jerusalem who doesn't have baggage on the topic.
The New York Times columnist crossed a line.
Why Netanyahu refuses to publish an op-ed in the so-called “newspaper of record.”
Ignoring the real issues involved in his release, the paper writes an infuriating op-ed bashing Israel's prime minister.
Win the debate by changing the terms.
The anti-Israel campaign raises the question: Does academic freedom exist on campus?
Israelis are dehumanized in the eyes of British and American commentators.
The Guardian is more hard-line against Israel than the Palestinian leadership itself.
A response from the Office of Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
60 Minutes joins the Arab propaganda bandwagon on Jerusalem.
Their cover story promotes a sickening trope that harms all Jews.
10 years later, Tuvia Grossman meets the soldier who saved his life.
Common tricks the media uses in obfuscating the truth about the Middle East.
When Israel isn't involved, suddenly pro-Palestinian forces are silent.